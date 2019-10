CENTREVILLE — Glen Oaks Community College’s volleyball team defeated visiting Kellogg Community College Thursday 25-27, 25-15, 25-8, 25-15.

Mackenzi Dobosiewicz recorded 19 kills for Glen Oaks while Abbie Harpenea finished with 15, Jora Barnes seven and Karsyn Draime six.

Aubrey Crotser had 43 assists for the Lady Vikings.

Tessa Hawkin led Glen Oaks defensively with 20 digs and Dobosiewicz added 14.

Harpenea had three blocks and Draime recorded two.