CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball program under interim head coach David Victor have had a busy Spring recruiting wise.

Victor signed seven players to help fill out the Vikings’ roster for the 2017-18 season.

Takary Dreams, a 5-foot-10 senior guard from Kalamazoo Loy-Norrix was Victor’s first signing on April 27.

“Takary is a high character young man that does things the right way on and off the floor. He is committed in the classroom and to being the best version of himself, and only wants to take advantage of the opportunity presented to him,” Victor said.

Four days later, Victor headed to Fort Wayne, Ind. to sign a duo from Snider High School in Michael Barnfield (6-4) and Jaylin Fowler (6-0).

“Mike is probably the most versatile defender in our incoming class. He can defend inside and outside, rebounds above the rim and knows how to play the game the right way. He is an exceptional passer, hits his target on time and accurately and provides an athletic scoring option from anywhere on the court,” Victor said.

“Jaylin brings a strong work ethic to the program. He’s been tabbed as the ‘hardest working player they’ve coached’ by two former coaches. He is a lockdown defender at the guard position. Offensively, he has a great first step and is extremely athletic.”

Three days after signing Barnfield and Fowler, Victor headed east to Livonia where he signed 5-10 point guard Genesis Barnes out of Livonia Churchill.

