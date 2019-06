CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball program is pleased to announce the signing of Dominic Kelly to a national letter of intent.

Kelly, a 2018 graduate of Bronson High School, signed Monday with Glen Oaks to play the next two seasons for the Vikings and head coach David Victor.

Kelly, a 6-foot-2 guard/forward, will be transferring to Glen Oaks from Kellogg Community College where he sat out the 2018-19 season.