GOCC offers Summer Bridge program to boost English and math skills

CENTREVILLE — Students wishing to attend Glen Oaks Community College in the fall, who may be feeling nervous or stressed about the college entrance exam, now have the opportunity to enhance their English and math skills prior to the start of the fall semester.

The Summer Bridge program, designed to better prepare students for Accuplacer testing and subsequent college coursework, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 8, 9,10,15, 16 and 17. The program is free and includes lunch.

Students will take the Accuplacer pre-test for English and Math to determine their strengths and weaknesses. Test results will establish individual areas of focus. Students should attend all sessions to maximize their scores. At the end, they will be re-tested to determine knowledge gained.

