GOCC men, women beat DuPage

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball team picked up its eighth win of the season Saturday with a 72-68 win at home on Ken Schuler Court over the College of DuPage Chaparrals.

In the women’s game, Glen Oaks beat College of Dupage 99-57.

In the men’s game, LeAngelo Saravia scored 14 points for Glen Oaks, while Davon Bradley added 14 and Jason Carter had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings, now 8-3.

Glen Oaks led 41-28 at halftime.

“We figured out a way to win tonight,” said Viking Head Coach David Victor.

“We certainly didn’t make it easy on ourselves. We had too many mistakes, and didn’t shoot the ball as well in the second half. You can credit their (DuPage) defense with that. They played exceptionally hard and made it difficult for us to get into a rhythm. But we’re a good team in our own right, and we figured out a way to get it done.”

The Glen Oaks women’s team improved to 8-3 with its win on Saturday.

“We are off to the best start in six years. This team continues to fight each game and comes to work every day at practice to get better as one team,” said Glen Oaks women’s coach Morgan Balcom. “We have done some great things this year so far and I couldn’t be more proud of this group for everything they have done so far. We have a lot more work to do to prove ourselves in this conference, but we are ready for the challenge.”

Glen Oaks got balanced scoring. Isabella Dangerfield led the way with 20. Shawn’ta Stadifer added 18, Kennedy Musselman 16 and Shakaya Rogers had 12.

Briona Gilson chipped in 10 points and six rebounds for the Lady Vikings. Musselman had 10 rebounds. Madelyn Lagassa had seven points and Lexus Dull, a sophomore from Constantine, added six points. D’Laina Harton contributed six assists, three steals and four rebounds.

Glen Oaks hosts Ancilla College in its Western Conference opener on Saturday at 3 p.m.