GOCC men suffer heartbreaking loss; Lady Vikings come up short

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost home games Wednesday against Jackson Community College.

Glen Oaks, now 0-17 overall and 0-11 Western Conference, lost a heartbreaking 73-71 decision in the men’s game. Jackson improves to 6-5 in the league and 11-11 overall.

In the men’s game, Jackson’s DeVaughn Munson hit a game winning two-pointer as time expired. Glen Oaks overcame a 14-point second half deficit to tie the game.

Stephon Matthews had 23 points, five rebounds and four assists for Glen Oaks. Christian Oakley had 23 points and four assists for the Vikings. Darius Baker chipped in 10 points and five assists and Gabe Sturgis had three points and took four charges.

In women’s action, Jackson defeated Glen Oaks 64-51.

Jazsmin Blue scored 14 points and hauled down 26 rebounds to lead Glen Oaks.

