GOCC men fall on road to nationally-ranked Joliet Junior College

JOLIET, Ill. — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball team dropped a 93-73 decision on the road Saturday at Joliet Junior College.

Glen Oaks falls to 2-3 overall while Joliet, the No. 8-ranked team in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association poll, improves to 4-1.

The Vikings fell behind early and just couldn’t get over the hump to mount a comeback before the Wolves would pull away in the second half.

“We were outplayed. If you’re going to beat good teams, let alone ranked teams, on the road, then you can’t play like that,” said Glen Oaks men’s coach David Victor.

“They worked harder than we did. They attacked the glass more than we did. They took better care of the ball and they made shots. We have to use this as a learning and growing experience for our team, especially our young guys. We’ll have a good week and a half of practice so that the next time we step on the floor against Olivet, we will play the way we’re capable of playing and can get back on track.”

David Miller, a sophomore and native of White Pigeon, posted his third consecutive double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Mike Barnfield added 11 points and four rebounds. Jaquantay 12 points off the bench for the Vikings.

