GOCC men fall to Kellogg at home

CENTREVILLE — Visiting Kellogg Community College had too much balance Saturday as the Bruins handed Glen Oaks Community College a 87-74 men’s basketball Western Conference loss.

Glen Oaks falls to 0-8 in the league and 0-14 overall. Kellogg improves to 4-15 overall and 1-7 in the league.

Stephon Matthews led Glen Oaks with 22 points, six assists and two steals. Christian Oakley finished with 20 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Vikings, while Melvin DeVeaux added 14 points, three assists and three steals.

Darius Baker added six points for the Vikings. Jordan Medich, a Mendon graduate, scored four points. Tyler Shank, a Constantine native, had three rebounds and two steals.

Glen Oaks, which shot 23-of-54 from the floor and 24-of-32 at the foul stripe, trailed Kellogg 42-37 at halftime and was outscored 45-37 in the second half.

Kellogg outrebounded Glen Oaks 36-25.

Curtis Trigg scored 16 points for Kellogg. Landon Grizzle and Demonte Hicks chipped in 12 points each, Branson Thenen 11 and Devin Laird added 10.

