GOCC men fall at Kellogg

BATTLE CREEK — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball team dropped a 79-69 Western Conference road decision Saturday at Kellogg Community College.

Glen Oaks, now 12-11 overall and 4-8 in the league, was led by Whitney Harris with 24 points and 14 rebounds. JoMel Boyd added 18 points and 13 boards. Davon Bradley added 10 points and six rebounds.

Kellogg led Glen Oaks 42-36 at halftime.

The Vikings got as close as four points to the Bruins during the second half before the home team sealed the game up by making some key free throws.

Glen Oaks hosts Lansing Community College Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.