GOCC men beat Bethel JV

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball team earned a 100-66 win at home Thursday over the Bethel University JV Pilots at Ken Schuler Court.

Glen Oaks, now 2-0 overall, was led by Davon Bradley with 14 points, 11 assists and six steals. Whitney Harris tossed in 13 points and 10 rebounds. JoMel Boyd added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings who led 66-20 at halftime. Caleb Redman added 16 points for Glen Oaks.

Glen Oaks visits the Aquinas College JV Saints tonight at 7 p.m.