GOCC men’s hoops signs Fort Wayne standouts

The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball program is excited to announce Tuesday’s signing of Timon Kinnie and Shawn Ferrell of Wayne High School in Fort Wayne to a national letter of intent.

Kinnie, a 5-foot-10 guard, was the starting point guard for the Generals this season, while averaging six points, two assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Ferrell, a 6-3 forward, came off the bench to provide depth and versatility, and averaged 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game his senior season. Ferrell also won the Ft. Wayne Area Slam Dunk competition this year, a feat former Viking Mike Barnfield also accomplished.