GOCC hoopsters swept at Ancilla

DONALDSON, Ind. — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both dropped Western Conference games at Ancilla Community College on Saturday.

Glen Oaks (3-16, 0-8) dropped a 97-67 decision to Ancilla, the No. 2-ranked team in the nation in Division 2.

Mike Barnfield led Glen Oaks with 17 points and nine rebounds. David Miller added 13 points and five rebounds for the Vikings.

Ancilla, 18-1 overall and 8-0 in the Western Conference, showed why its one of the best teams that’s playing solid defense and being extremely hard to defend when they had the ball. The Vikings would go into the halftime intermission trailing 50-30.

Glen Oaks came out with increased energy in the second half, but the Chargers would answer every basket. They would eventually pull away, the deficit being too much to overcome.

“Ancilla is so hard to play against. They play great team defense. They have five players on offense that are legit threats to score on every possession. They make you work for everything you get,” said Glen Oaks’ head men’s coach David Victor.

“It was a good teaching moment for our team after the game, to be able to point out the things we can do to be better next time. We’ll keep working and be ready for Kellogg on Wednesday.”

In the women’s game, Ancilla defeated Glen Oaks 89-55.

Gabrielle Russell led all Glen Oaks’ scorers with 16 points. Sirena Pitts added 14 points for the Lady Vikings, while Kyana Buck tossed in nine, and Lakara Taylor finished with seven.

Pitts added 11 rebounds. Russell finished with six boards and Zoe Aseltine, Taylor, and Chyna McMillan all added five rebounds apiece.

Taylor added three steals and Pitts had four assists.

Glen Oaks hosts Kellogg Community College Bruins Wednesday. The women’s game starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.