GOCC hoopsters lose two road games

GALESBURG, IL — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball team traveled to Illinois for a pair of weekend non-conference games.

David Victor’s Vikings, now 2-6 overall, lost 85-78 at Carl Sandburg, now 11-4, College Saturday.

JoMel Boyd had 22 points and six rebounds for Glen Oaks. Davon Bradley totaled 20 points, while Joe Rush added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Carl Sandburg jumped out to an early 14-2 lead before Glen Oaks rallied to knot the score up at 14-14 over the next five minutes. But the host Chargers answered that run with another one of its own and built an 18-point lead over the Vikings with four minutes left in the first half. Glen Oaks rallied to within 10 points, 42-32 entering halftime.