GOCC hoopsters fall to Lake Michigan College

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both dropped home Western Conference games Saturday at home to Lake Michigan College.

Lake Michigan earned a 105-99 win over Glen Oaks in the men’s game.

JoMel Boyd had 29 points and eight rebounds for Glen Oaks. Whitney Harris finished with 25 points and six boards for the Vikings, now 1-7 in the league and 4-13 overall, and Mike Barnfield added 21 points, six boards and six assists. Davon Bradley rounded out the Vikings’ double-digit scorers with 14 points to go with nine assists.

Behind a tough defense, Glen Oaks jumped out to a 48-29 lead late in the first half. The Vikings maintained the lead entering halftime 50-35.

Glen Oaks built on its lead and were on top 60-38 with 17 minutes remaining in the game.

But turnovers and missed shots allowed a Red Hawk 15-0 run to cut the Vikings’ lead to seven over the next three minutes. The Vikings would answer again, rebuilding the lead back to 14, but another Red Hawk 15-0 run would give the visitors the lead with 8:36 left in the game. The next five minutes of action was all back and forth, but the Vikings would hold an 84-81 lead with just over three minutes left. Lake Michigan used a 11-4 run to regain the lead. The Vikings were forced to foul to try and extend the game. But Lake Michigan would make their free throws near the end to secure the win.

“We just didn’t play defense like we did in the first half,” said Viking head coach David Victor.

