GOCC hoopsters drop two at Jackson

JACKSON — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped Western Conference games at Jackson Community College on Saturday.

Glen Oaks lost the women’s game to Jackson 97-50.

Gabrielle Russell led Glen Oaks with 19 points, while Madeline Adams contributed 10 and Megan Zinsmaster, a Mendon graduate, added eight. Hannah Carr, a sophomore from White Pigeon, scored five points, along with Leasia Jackson with five.

Carr also had nine rebounds for the Lady Vikings, while Zinsmaster pulled down five and Jazsmin Blue had four boards. Carr, Blue and Adams all had one steal apiece. Russell had two assists.

Glen Oaks also lost the men’s game 93-69.

