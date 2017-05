JACKSON — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s golf team competed in Friday’s Jackson Community College Invitational.

Scott Saunders’ Vikings only had two players available, so Glen Oaks did not post a team score.

Grand Rapids won the 18-hole event with a score of 288.

Matt Orwig of Grand Rapids shot a 71 to earn medalist honors.

Glen Oaks had two golfers compete.

Evan Stack shot a 73 and Daniel Gwin added an 83.