CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College women’s basketball program is pleased announced its recruiting class for the 2019-20 season.

Third-year Glen Oaks head coach Morgan Balcom recently signed seven incoming freshmen to national letters of intent.

The seven incoming freshmen join a Glen Oaks program that returns five sophomores from a team that finished the 2018-19 season 1-17 in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association’s Western Conference and 5-23 overall.

Among the seven freshmen recruits are teammates Markeisha Jackson and Ayanna Harvey from Marion High School in Marion, Ind.