Glen Oaks women’s basketball program adds seven recruits
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
“Markeisha is a defensive nightmare who hustles and does all the dirty work. She does whatever is needed to help her team win,” -Balcom said.
CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College women’s basketball program is pleased announced its recruiting class for the 2019-20 season.
Third-year Glen Oaks head coach Morgan Balcom recently signed seven incoming freshmen to national letters of intent.
The seven incoming freshmen join a Glen Oaks program that returns five sophomores from a team that finished the 2018-19 season 1-17 in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association’s Western Conference and 5-23 overall.
Among the seven freshmen recruits are teammates Markeisha Jackson and Ayanna Harvey from Marion High School in Marion, Ind.