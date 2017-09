Glen Oaks volleyball sweeps LMC

BENTON HARBOR — The Glen Oaks Community College volleyball team defeated Lake Michigan College 25-17, 25-17, 25-13 Thursday.

It was the second Western Conference win in a row for Glen Oaks.

Calsey Gruzdov and Britta Mollberg had one block each for Glen Oaks.

Amber Martin led the Lady Vikings with 13 kills. Paige Engdahl added seven and Gruzdov and Zenna Soule had six each.

Mollberg and Maddison Kruger had three service aces, and Emme Overmyer added two.

Carly Kyle led Glen Oaks on the defensive side with 14 digs. Gruzdov added 12 and Mollberg eight.

Mollberg had 23 assists and Overmyer three.