Glen Oaks tips off men's basketball season with win on home court

CENTREVILLE —The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball team began the season Friday night with an 88-56 win at home over Goshen College’s JV team.

Glen Oaks, now 1-0, trailed just once in the game, 2-0, and jumped out to a commanding 48-22 lead going into halftime.

Glen Oaks extended its lead to 30 points to start the second half. Goshen managed to cut its deficit to 19 points, but the Vikings responded and finished the game by playing solid defense and efficient offense.

“I thought we did a lot of things really well tonight,” said Glen Oaks head coach David Victor. “We didn’t settle for shots and our defense took a huge step in the right direction. Obviously with this being our first real game, there’s still a lot to improve on, but if this is the starting point, then we have a lot to be excited about.”

Glen Oaks was led by freshman Caleb Redman with 23 points, including five three pointers. Sophomore Whitney Harris added 18 points and sophomore JoMel Boyd added 16 points.

Nine out of the 10 players scored for Glen Oaks.

Glen Oaks hosts the Bethel College JV Pilots Thursday at 7 p.m. on Ken Schuler Court.