Glen Oaks sweeps Kellogg

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both came away with Western Conference victories at home Saturday over Kellogg Community College

In the women’s game, Glen Oaks defeated Kellogg 88-83 in overtime, while the Vikings topped the Bruins 104-99 in the men’s contest.

The women’s game was tied a 75-75 at the end of regulation forcing the extra five-minute session.

Glen Oaks made some big shots inside and free throws to pull the game out in the overtime.

Briona Gilson scored 18 points, had 12 rebounds, Kennedy Musselman added 17 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots. Shakaya Rogers finished with 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and four blocked shots. Lakara Taylor added 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Raleyah Ross scored eight points to go with 12 rebounds and three assists. Constantine freshman Alexus Dull added seven points and four rebounds.

“It was nice having our entire team back for the first time this season. We are starting to hit our stride at the defensive end and our offense is starting to get there. I’m really proud of this group of ladies. They didn’t give up today,” said Glen Oaks women’s coach Morgan Balcom.