Glen Oaks splits DH at Muskegon one day after getting swept

MUSKEGON — The Glen Oaks Community College baseball team split a Michigan Community College Baseball Association doubleheader on Saturday at Muskegon.

Glen Oaks earned a wild 17-13 win over Muskegon in game one, before dropping the nightcap 5-2.

Christian Howard was the winning pitcher for Glen Oaks in the opener.

Scott Reagle collected two hits and scored three runs for the Vikings. Brandon Lewis went 4-for-5 with four RBI. Donald Carruthers and Michael Richel both went 3-for-4 at the plate for Glen Oaks. Carruthers drove in two runs. Richel had three RBI and scored four runs.

