Glen Oaks spikers fall at Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — The road has been unkind to the Glen Oaks Community College volleyball team this week.

For the second straight road game, visiting Glen Oaks had a hard time against Grand Rapids, one of the favorites in the Western Conference, and dropped a 21-25, 15-25, 25-27 decision Thursday.

Glen Oaks lost on the road at Muskegon Community College on Tuesday. The Lady Vikings fall to 6-2 in the league and 17-2 overall.

Abbie Harpeneau had 12 kills for Glen Oaks, while Mackenzi Dobosiewicz chipped in nine. Aubrey Crotser had 23 assists.

Dobosiewicz also totaled 31 digs and Tessa Hawkins had 19.

Harpenean had four blocks and Karsyn Draime posted two.

Dobosiewicz also had two aces