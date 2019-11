CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball team lost a pair of games over the weekend.

Sinclair Community College (4-0) handed host Glen Oaks, now 3-2, a 91-88 loss at Ken Schuler Court on Saturday.

JoMel Boyd had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Glen Oaks. Caleb Redman added 22. Whitney Harris tossed in 10 points and nine rebounds. Davon Bradley pitched in with nine points and seven assists.