CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both picked up home victories on Ken Schuler Court Wednesday over Western Conference rival Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

Glen Oaks picked up a thrilling 73-69 win over KVCC in the women’s game, while the Vikings earned an intense 97-95 overtime win over the Cougars in the men’s contest.

In the women’s game, Glen Oaks started strong in the first half, got careless with the ball in the second half before fighting back and getting the close win.

“I’m proud of the fight and finding a way to get back on the winning side. We faced adversity with having some players out, but this team finds ways to win in tough situations,” said Glen Oaks women’s head coach Morgan Balcom. “We look to keep building on the success of this season.”

It marks the first time since the 2014-15 season that a Glen Oaks women’s team has posted a double-digit win season. The Lady Vikings improve to 10-7 overall and 2-4 in the league.

Shakaya Rogers led Glen Oaks with 22 points to go with 10 rebounds, three assists, four steals and one blocked shot. Isabella Dangerfield chipped in 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three seals and one block. D’laina Harton tossed in eight points, five rebounds and three assists. Shawn’ta Standifer added seven points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Lady Vikings. Alexus Dull, a Constantine graduate, added six points and Sturgis native Baleigh Brazo chipped six points.

Glen Oaks outrebounded KVCC 40-32.

The Lady Vikings finished the game 28-of-66 from the floor, including 6-of-20 from behind the three-point arc, and made 11-of-13 free-throw attempts.

In the men’s game, two days after falling on the road at Grand Rapids 113-110 in overtime, Glen Oaks went extra minutes once again, but were able to come out on the winning side of the scoreboard this time.

“I’m super proud of the guys for pulling this one out,” said Glen Oaks head men’s coach David Victor.

“We just wouldn’t go down, and our best players made plays all night long for us, and most importantly, we had guys step up when we needed them most.”

KVCC, now 12-5 overall and 3-2 in the league, built an early six-point lead over the first five minutes of the game, but the Vikings would respond and took a narrow 35-34 lead into halftime.

Glen Oaks would build a 10-point lead midway through the second half.

KVCC, however, used timely three pointers, along with second-chance baskets to cut the deficit and eventually regain a three-point lead with 16 seconds left.

Whitney Harris hit a three pointer for Glen Oaks to tie the game and ultimately force overtime.

KVCC came out in the extra session extending its defense and press. But Glen Oaks was able to break KVCC’s press and earn some easy baskets. The Vikings raised is performance at the defensive end to force KVCC into contested outside shots that wouldn’t fall for the Cougars.

Glen Oaks, meanwhile, built a five-point lead. KVCC hit another triple, but the Vikings held on for the win and improved to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in the conference.

Harris finished with a career and game-high 36 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings. JoMel Boyd added a double-double as well with 30 points and 14 boards. Davon Bradley finished with 14 points and five assists for the winners.

Both Glen Oaks teams return to action against Mid-Michigan Community College in Mt. Pleasant. The women’s game tips off at 1 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 3 p.m.