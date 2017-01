CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball team opened up Western Conference played Wednesday with an 87-61 loss at home against Mid-Michigan Community College.

Glen Oaks is now 0-7 overall and 0-1 in the conference. Mid-Michigan improves to 8-2 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Please see Friday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.