Glen Oaks hoopsters drop two on road

LANSING — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped Western Conference games at Lansing Community College on Saturday.

Glen Oaks suffered an 80-35 loss against Lansing in the women’s game.

Gabrielle Russell led Glen Oaks with 17 points. Hannah Carr, a White Pigeon graduate, chipped in seven points to go with 13 rebounds and a pair of steals. Jaszmin Blue hauled down 18 rebounds for the Lady Vikings. Megan Zinsmaster finished with six points and Madeline Adams posted five points.

Lansing rolled to a 127-84 win over Glen Oaks in the men’s game.

The Vikings fell to 0-10 overall and 0-4 in the Western Conference.

No other details were available at press time.

Glen Oaks visits Muskegon on Wednesday. The women’s game starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s matchup at 7:30 p.m.

