Glen Oaks golfers finish ninth

GRAND RAPIDS — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s golf team opened its season with a ninth-place score of 370 in Monday’s Grand Rapids Community College Invite held at Egypt Valley.

Oakland Community College won the tournament with a score of 321.

Jeff Lewis of Oakland was meet medalist with a 72 in the 18-hole event.

Evan Stack shot an 84 to lead Glen Oaks. Christian Griffioen added a 90 for the Vikings followed by Collin Meyer, a Three Rivers graduate, with 94 and Daniel Gwin added 102.

