Glen Oaks falls to nationally-ranked Ancilla

DONALDSON, Ind. — The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball team fell 99-77 on the road Saturday to Ancilla Community College.

The Vikings, now 11-10 overall and 3-7 in the Western Conference, were led by Davon Bradley with 19 points and eight assists. Whitney Harris added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Ancilla, the No. 18-ranked Division II junior college by the National Junior College Athletic Association, improves to 13-4 overall and 7-2 in the conference.

Glen Oaks trailed Ancilla 40-29 at halftime.

Glen Oaks hosts Lake Michigan College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.