Glen Oaks edges Lake Michigan

BENTON HARBOR – The Glen Oaks Community College men’s basketball picked up a huge 88-74 Western Conference road win Monday at Lake Michigan College.

“This was huge for us,” said Glen Oaks head coach David Victor.

“We’re still fighting for a postseason birth and we took care of business tonight. Our guys made the right plays and hit shots, which we hadn’t done in our last couple games. We needed our guys to step up and they did.”

Glen Oaks improves to 8-17 overall and 6-11 in the league. Lake Michigan falls to 5-23 overall and 2-15 in the league.

Whitney Harris had 24 points and nine rebounds for Glen Oaks. JoMel Boyd added 23 points and 11 boards. Mike Barnfield posted 15 points and 5 rebounds. Jason Carter and Davon Bradley added 13 points each for the Vikings.