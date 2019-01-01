Glen Oaks continues building softball culture

The Glen Oaks Community College softball program continues to build for the future as the Lady Vikings conclude their 2019 season this week.

The Lady Vikings under first-year head coach Elizabeth Antvelink, are scheduled to conclude their season today with a Western Conference doubleheader on the road at Ancilla Community College at 3 p.m. in Donaldson, Ind.

Glen Oaks is 9-30 entering its final action of the season following a doubleheader loss at home Thursday to Jackson Community College.