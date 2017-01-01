Glen Oaks CC volleyball camp draws 32 youth

CENTREVILLE — A three-day volleyball camp for girls in grades 7-12 concludes today at Glen Oaks Community College.

Instructor for the camp, which began Monday, is Lady Vikings’ second-year head coach Vince Strefling with help from players on the 2017 Glen Oaks roster.

A total of 32 girls from around the St. Joseph County area are attending the all-skills camp, which emphasizes the fundamentals.

Strefling and his players have worked with the youths on passing, hitting, blocking and other drills to hone their skills.

“The most important thing for players this age is just for them to understand the technique. They can accomplish that through a ton of reps. Players just have to see what fits them the best and buy into it,” Strefling said.