GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

PAW PAW — An 18-5 run by Three Rivers in the second quarter changed the momentum of the game and led the Lady Cats to a 46-36 girls' basketball win over host Paw Paw Tuesday.

The cross-divisional win improves Three Rivers to 5-10 overall. Paw Paw falls to 8-8.

Paw Paw jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter. But the big second quarter put Three Rivers out in front 27-20 entering halftime. The Lady Cats entered the fourth quarter holding a 36-31 advantage.

“Once we were able to match their intensity we were able to control the tempo of the game and made better decisions against their pressure,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Bingaman.

“Our balanced scoring was due to us making the correct extra pass and we only really struggled when we were not patient. All girls that played scored and we had great contribution from our bench scoring wise and controlled the boards very well.

This was a good road win for us heading into senior night.”

Izzy Taylor had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals for Three Rivers, which outrebounded Paw Paw 47-32.

Hadley Miller pitched in eight points, three assists, 11 rebounds and three steals. Rhyeli Krause had eight points, one assist, two rebounds and one assist Arionne Fowlkes finished with seven points, one assist, one steal and six rebounds. Libby Judsen had two points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Cats. Diamond Carter added five points, one assist and two rebounds.

The Lady Cats shot 15-of-48 (31 percent) and made 15-of-27 free-throw attempts (56 percent).

Three Rivers JV 36, Paw Paw 28

The Three Rivers junior varsity girls’ basketball team defeated Paw Paw 36-28.

Erin Brady led Three Rivers with 17 points, including three three-point field goals. Jessica Barnes added 10 points for the Lady Cats, now 4-11.

Centreville 43, Berrien Springs 35

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Centreville girls’ basketball team withstood a second-half rally by host Berrien Springs, but held on for a 43-35 road win.

It was the 15th straight win for Centreville, now 15-1 overall.

Centreville led 13-12 after one period and 25-16 entering halftime.

Berrien Springs made a 10-0 run to start the third quarter and took a 26-25 lead with two minutes remaining in the period. There were multiple ties until Centreville seized a 38-35 lead with 1:33 left in the game. The Lady Bulldogs were able to hit shots and free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Carlee Odom scored nine points for Centreville. Samara Schlabach, Carly Todd and Joanna Larsen all chipped in seven points apiece. Kayla Gest and Skyler DeMeyer scored five each, while Abby Nighswonger scored two and Hannah Rice added one point for the Lady Bulldogs.

Larsen also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Schlabach added seven boards. DeMeyer finished with six assists and Odom had five steals.

“Tonight was a well needed game for us. It’s been awhile since we’ve been pushed to the limits and Berrien Springs played tough the entire way and stayed right on our heels,” said Centreville coach Jill Peterson.

Constantine 44, New Buffalo 36

NEW BUFFALO — Constantine’s girls’ basketball team overcame foul trouble to post a 44-36 win at New Buffalo.

Paulina Diaz had 13 points to lead the Lady Falcons. Macey Tulley added nine points, Mackenzi Dobosiewicz seven and Lexi Dull five.

“We took care of the ball a little better tonight, played better defensively in the second half and had a lot of bench contribution. It was a good team win,” said Constantine coach Rachel Schlosser.

