GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s girls’ basketball team reeled off its 11th consecutive victory Thursday 38-30 at home over BCS League foe White Pigeon.

The Lady Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 8 in the latest Class C state poll, improve to 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the BCS.

Centreville was led by sophomore Samara Schlabach who had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Freshman Joanna Larsen contributed eight points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Carly Todd finished with six points and four steals. Brittany Morris added one point and eight rebounds. Skyler DeMeyer contributed six assists and five steals.

“Today was a game of runs that we were fortunate to be on the good end of when the last buzzer sounded,” said Centreville coach Jill Peterson. “We got a good lead on multiple occasions and White Pigeon hit some big shots to stay in reach. We executed well in multiple areas and will work on a couple areas of improvement at practice tomorrow.

“It’s still fun to see this team become more and more dynamic as the season goes and I’m proud of their effort this week in practice and games.”

White Pigeon grabbed an 8-7 lead over Centreville at the end of the first quarter. But a 12-6 run in the second period put the Lady Bulldogs on top 19-14 entering halftime. Centreville maintained a 32-22 lead over White Pigeon entering the fourth quarter.

White Pigeon was led in scoring by freshman Claycee West who scored 12 points. Madi Gremore added seven points, Birdie Murphy six and Delainy Krebs had five.

White Pigeon made 11 field-goal attempts with six of those coming on three-pointers. All four of West’s baskets in the game came from three-point territory. Gremore had the other two triples for the Lady Chiefs.

Krebs added 11 rebounds and one assist for White Pigeon. Gremore contributed four assists, two steals and four rebounds. Sidney Mishler had three assists, one steal and three rebounds. West added three boards. Murphy had two steals and five rebounds.

“We struggled to score tonight,” said White Pigeon coach Brooke McClure. “Centreville plays really great defense and we just could not make our shots.”

Mendon 48, New Buffalo 34

NEW BUFFALO — Mendon’s girls’ basketball team made a long trip to New Buffalo worthwhile with a 48-34 BCS League win.

Mendon jumped out to a 14-7 lead after one period and led 17-14 at halftime. But a 19-7 run by the Lady Hornets in the third period put them in front 36-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Julia Sutter led Mendon with 14 points. Mary Leighton added 12 for the Lady Hornets. Hayley Kramer and Nancy Steinacker chipped in seven points each, while MaKenzie Oatley and Alyssa Kramer added four apiece.

Mendon made 15 field-goal attempts and 17-of-25 free-throw attempts.

Sutter also had 12 rebounds. Hayley Kramer added nine, Steinacker seven, Alyssa Kramer six, Oatley three and Blake Everson had one.

Leighton also had six steals and two assists. Alyssa Kramer and Everson both had one assist. Alyssa Kramer and Hayley Kramer both had three steals. Everson and Aubrey Crotser had one steal apiece.

Sutter blocked two shots and Steinacker one for Mendon, now 3-3 in the BCS League and 4-5 overall.

Mendon also won the jayvee game.

