GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

RICHLAND — An inability to execute on a few opportunities at the offensive end hindered the Three Rivers Lady Cats’ basketball team in a 49-38 non-conference loss Tuesday at Gull Lake.

“We were in a four-point game with three minutes to go and were unable to convert a few opportunities, while Gull Lake capitalized on some second chance opportunities,” said Three Rivers varsity girls’ coach Jason Bingaman.

“We did a good job of switching defenses to control the tempo and got more shots from the floor than they did, but they just shot better from the field. Even with the loss on the road against a good Gull Lake team we were able to take a lot of positives into some key divisional games coming up.”

Gull Lake took a 15-11 lead over Three Rivers after one quarter and maintained a 24-16 lead entering halftime. The Blue Devils took a 37-27 lead into the fourth quarter and outscored its guests 12-11 in the final eight minutes.

Gull Lake shot 18-of-40 from the floor and made 12-of-18 free-throw attempts.

The Blue Devils committed 21 turnovers, but managed to outrebound Three Rivers 30-26.

Three Rivers, which shot 15-of-47 (32 percent) from the floor and 6-of-10 at the foul stripe (60 percent) committed 16 turnovers.

Arionne Fowlkes had 13 points, two assists, three rebounds and one steal for Three Rivers, now 3-6 overall. Cara Smith had two points, two steals and four rebounds for the Lady Cats. Hadley Miller chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, one steal and one assist. Tessa Hawkins added two points and Izzy Taylor had seven rebounds.

Constantine 43, Mendon 40

MENDON — Constantine’s girls’ basketball team squandered a 12-point lead but held on for a narrow 43-40 non-league win at Mendon Tuesday.

“It was a game we had a 12-point lead in and only won by three. We have to learn to win close games,” said Constantine coach Rachel Schlosser.

“We lost another starter this week (Kiara Price) so everyone had to step up and the bench really came through for us tonight. The girls are relentless on defense. I think we really give other teams a hard time and make them work. We fell off a little because we were tired at the end, but we did what we needed to do to get another win on the road.”

Schlosser credited Bailey Rodewald with her play off the bench.

“Bailey worked her butt off on defense. She was a difference maker tonight and definitely proved herself,” Schlosser said.

“Mackenzi (Dobosiewicz) and Paulina (Diaz) continue to carry us offensively. I’m impressed with their consistency lately.”

Free throws continue to be Constantine’s Achilles heel. The Falcon missed 10 at the stripe.

Dobosiewicz led Constantine with 17 points, 12 rebounds, including seven offensive, and five steals. Diaz added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Macey Tulley kicked six points, two steals and a pair of assists. Ashley Foura had five points and seven rebounds.

Mary Leighton paced Mendon in scoring with 16 points. Julia Sutter added eight points. Madi Mykolaitis added five points, Alyssa Kramer and Hayley Kramer added four apiece and Nancy Steinacker scored three points for Mendon.

Sutter led Mendon in rebounding with nine, while Alyssa Kramer and Steinacker had six rebounds apiece. Hayley Kramer added four.

Leighton finished with five assists and seven steals. Hayley Kramer added three steals for the Lady Hornets, now 3-5 overall.

