GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

DECATUR — The trademark of a good basketball team is to know that there is always something that can be improved upon.

Centreville girls’ coach Jill Peterson can’t wait to get back to practice today to iron out a few wrinkles as her Lady Bulldogs strive to get better.

Although pleased with her team’s latest win, a 40-23 non-league victory at Decatur Monday, Peterson knows there are things the Lady Bulldogs can work on.

“We got the W tonight, but definitely struggled to control the intensity in the game and didn’t set the tone to our standard. I’m excited to get back to practice so we can specifically work on areas of need and focus on getting better to prepare for the second half of our season,” Peterson said.

The Lady Bulldogs were led in the scoring column by freshman Joanna Larsen with 12 points. Carlee Odom added seven, Kayla Gest six, Abby Nighswonger and Carly Todd scored four apiece, Samara Schlabach three and Hannah Rice and Andrea Bell added two points each for the winners.

Centreville led Decatur 12-3 after the opening eight minutes. The Lady Bulldogs took a 24-8 advantage into halftime and led 30-13 after three quarters.

Centreville made 18 field-goal attempts, including a trio of three pointers, and shot just 1-of-6 at the foul stripe.

White Pigeon 25, Three Oaks River Valley 15

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team struggled to find the lid but still managed to find enough offense to earn a 25-15 BCS League win at home over Three Oaks River Valley Monday.

“We played great defense tonight. We still are struggling to put the ball in the hoop, but a win is a win,” said White Pigeon coach Brooke McClure.

Claycee West scored seven points for White Pigeon. West also had two assists, three steals, one block and two rebounds.

Angela Gibson added five points, while Madi Gremore and Birdie Murphy chipped in four apiece, Delainy Krebs three and Courtney Delarye two points.

Murphy also had four rebounds and three steals. Sidney Mishler added a steal and four rebounds. Gibson yanked down six rebounds and Krebs pulled away eight boards.

