GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

BRONSON — The Centreville girls’ basketball team persevered and pulled out a thrilling 47-44 BCS League road win at Bronson Thursday.

Centreville improves to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the BCS.

“Tonight we showed our resiliency and mental toughness once again. Our conditioning was a big factor in plays down the road and we had some crucial defensive stops,” said Centreville coach Jill Peterson.

Centreville trailed Bronson 27-16 at one point early in the contest went into the locker room at halftime down by seven, 29-22.

The No. 10-ranked Lady Bulldogs whittled their deficit to four, 36-32, by the end of the third quarter.

With 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, Centreville sophomore Samara Schlabach stepped up to the free-throw line and hit both attempts to put the Lady Bulldogs up 43-42.

Bronson regained the lead with a transition basket on its next possession to go up 44-43.

Schlabach was fouled once again and she made 1-of-2 attempts to knot the score at 44. After a Bronson foul, Schlabach hit a field goal and foul shot to put Centreville by the final margin.

Schlabach finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for Centreville. Carly Todd added eight points and four steals. Freshman postplayer Joanna Larsen chipped in seven points and had two blocked shots. Kayla Gest chipped in six points and Carlee Odom had four points and three assists.

“I’m proud of the girls tonight and the support they showed of each other in all phases of the game. Our goal today was to get better, and even with three minutes to go in the game, we had already accomplished that. It’s also fun to get the win,” Peterson said.

White Pigeon 54, New Buffalo 29

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team jumped out to a 20-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back as it pummeled New Buffalo 54-29 in BCS League action.

“It was a great team win tonight. I am really proud of how the girls played as a team on both ends of the court,” said White Pigeon coach Brooke McClure.

Madi Gremore poured in 16 points for White Pigeon. Gremore also had three assists, two steals, one block and one rebound. Delainy Krebs added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Chiefs. Freshman Claycee West chipped in eight points, one assist, three steals, four blocks and three rebounds. Sidney Mishler totaled six points, four rebounds and two assists.

Cassopolis 45, Mendon 44

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis held off Mendon for a thrilling 45-44 BCS League win.

Mendon overcame a 14-point deficit after three quarters and staged a fourth-quarter comeback outscoring Cassopolis 18-5 in the final eight minutes, but fell short.

Cassopolis jumped out to a 12-5 lead after one period and took a 26-19 lead into halftime. The Rangers expanded their lead to 40-26 entering the final period.

Mary Leighton topped Mendon with a season-high 24 points to go with five rebounds and four steals. Alyssa Kramer provided two points and two steals for the Lady Hornets. Madi Mykolaitis had three rebounds, four points and a steal. Hayley Kramer finished with five boards, two points, two steals and one assist. Blake Everson had two points. Julia Sutter provided eight points, nine rebounds and one steal. Nancy Steinacker had two points and two rebounds.

Mendon shot 13-of-59 from the floor for 22 percent and 14-of-21 at the foul line for 66 percent.

The Lady Hornets had 24 team rebounds and committed just eight turnovers.

Santaja Gibson led Cassopolis with 25 points.

