GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

BRONSON — Senior center Joanna Larsen finished the night with a double-double to help lead Centreville’s girls basketball team to a season-opening 54-48 non-conference win at Bronson Friday.

The 6-foot-1 Larsen, a recent Indiana University of Purdue at Fort Wayne volleyball signee, poured in a game-high 27 points, including 5-of-9 free-throws, to go with 13 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Lady Bulldogs, now 1-0.

Eight other players shared in the scoring for Centreville, which held leads of 12-8 after one quarter and 28-25 at halftime before falling behind by one, 41-40 entering the fourth quarter. Centreville outscored Bronson 14-7 in the fourth to secure the win.

Olivia Deeds had seven points and Kenleigh West-Wing six for Centreville.

West Wing added seven assists and Deeds had three steals for the winners.

“Each year, it’s fun to play Bronson and remember the old SJV rivalry. It’s always a competitive game and this year was no exception. We put in a lot of offense and defense on the fly tonight and the girls responded well. I’m proud of each team member for their attitude and effort and their support of each tonight,” said Centreville head coach Jill Peterson.

Gobles 48, Constantine 38

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ basketball team dropped a 48-38 decision at home Friday with Gobles.

“This was a tough loss. Gobles is and has always been a solid program,” said Constantine coach Rachel Schlosser.

Leah Dumm led Constantine with 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Laci Lutz had six points and Madi Cullifer added eight points and six boards.

Camden-Frontier 57, Colon 40

CAMDEN — Colon’s girls’ basketball team fell behind 21-6 after one quarter to Camden-Frontier and couldn’t make up the difference in an eventual 57-40 road loss Friday.

Camden-Frontier led 41-19 at halftime.

Katie Gentz had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Colon. MaryJane Muntain added nine points and six rebounds, while Grace Smith had eight points and Brenna Fisher added seven points.

Mendon 33, Union City 32

MENDON — Mendon earned a thrilling 33-32 non-league win at home Thursday over Union City.

Taylor Heitkamp had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Hornets, now 1-0.

Payton Griffith and Ryley Mullin added six points each for the Lady Hornets.

Griffith also had six rebounds and four assists. Makenna Cupp had six rebounds as well.