Girls' basketball roundup

CAMDEN — Colon’s girls’ basketball team fell behind 21-6 after one quarter to Camden-Frontier and couldn’t make up the difference in an eventual 57-40 road loss Friday.

Camden-Frontier led 41-19 at halftime.

Katie Gentz had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Colon. MaryJane Muntain added nine points and six rebounds, while Grace Smith had eight points and Brenna Fisher added seven points.

Mendon 33, Union City 32

MENDON — Mendon earned a thrilling 33-32 non-league win at home Thursday over Union City.

Taylor Heitkamp had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Hornets, now 1-0.

Payton Griffith and Ryley Mullin added six points each for the Lady Hornets.

Griffith also had six rebounds and four assists. Makenna Cupp had six rebounds as well.