GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

MENDON — Hartford’s girls basketball team handed Mendon a 47-27 home Southwest 10 Conference loss at home Tuesday.

Both teams had their troubles at the offensive end in the opening period with Mendon managing a 3-2 lead. But an 18-8 run by Hartford put them in front of Mendon 20-11 entering halftime. Hartford held onto a 31-22 lead after three periods. Any thoughts of a Lady Hornets’ fourth-quarter comeback were drenched with the visitors outscoring its hosts 16-5 in the final eight minutes.

Mendon was led in scoring by Hayley Kramer with 14 points. Hannah Duchene added six, Mackenzie Urick three, and Amaijha Bailey and Taylor Heitkamp added two each.

Kramer pulled down 11 rebounds. Duchene added seven and Urick had five.

Kramer came up with five steals and Bailey had three for Mendon, now 5-7 overall and 5-6 in the league.

Hartford improves to 11-1 in the league and 11-2 overall.



