GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

MENDON — A close game did not fall Mendon’s way as the Lady Hornets’ basketball team lost a heartbreaking 50-47 decision at home Thursday with Berrien Springs.

The Shamrocks jumped out to a 15-12 lead on the Lady Hornets after one period, took a 30-25 lead into halftime and a 40-34 advantage after three quarters. Mendon rallied by outscoring its guests 13-10 in the fourth quarter but fell short.

Three Rivers players scored in double figures for Mendon. Julia Sutter led the way with 13 while Mary Leighton added 11 and Hayley Kramer added 10. Nancy Steinacker finished with six points, Aubrey Crotser five and Alyssa Kramer had two.

Steinacker also pulled down 12 rebounds, Sutter and Alyssa Kramer eight apiece, Hayley Kramer five and Leighton four.

Hayley Kramer added three steals and Sutter and Leighton came up with two each.

Leighton had four assists and Sutter blocked two shots and Crotser had one block for the Lady Hornets, now 7-11.

Mendon won the jayvee game.

Michigan Lutheran 50, White Pigeon 26

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team fell at home Thursday to Class D No. 6-ranked St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 50-26 Thursday.

White Pigeon’s freshman Claycee West led the Lady Chiefs with 10 points, two assists, two steals, one block and eight rebounds.

Delainy Krebs added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Chiefs. Sidney Mishler had seven boards and Hailey Personette added five.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.