GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Tops St. Philip for 19th straight win

CENTREVILLE — For whatever reason Centreville’s girls’ basketball team didn’t play its best in its regular-season finale at home Wednesday against Battle Creek St. Philip.

But Jill Peterson’s Lady Bulldogs were still sharp enough when they needed to be to record a 42-30 non-conference win over Battle Creek St. Philip.

“Tonight we had moments of greatness and moments of weakness. On the defensive end, we weren’t moving as well as we needed to and that led to fouls and free throws for St. Philip. We have lots of time to work on things as we prepare for the tournament and I look forward to seeing what this team brings to the table,” Peterson said.

Centreville finishes the regular season 19-1. The No. 3-ranked Class C Lady Bulldogs lost their season opener 41-32 at Constantine before winning their final 19 games.

Against St. Philip, Centreville jumped out to a 10-3 lead after the opening eight minutes. The Lady Bulldogs got an early three-pointer from senior guard Skyler DeMeyer during the period. Freshman Joanna Larsen scored five of her nine points for the night during the period.

Both teams scored 15 points in the second quarter with Centreville heading into halftime up by a 23-15 cushion. An 11-6 run in the third by the Lady Bulldogs put them up 34-21 entering the final eight minutes.

Centreville got balanced scoring once again with sophomore Samara Schlabach and Carlee Odom scoring 11 each followed by Larsen. DeMeyer added five, while Andrea Bell, Kayla Gest and Brittany Morris chipped in two points each.

Larsen also had eight rebounds. Schlabach pulled down seven boards and DeMeyer added three steals and five assists.

Centreville faces the winner of Monday’s Schoolcraft and White Pigeon game next Wednesday in the Class C districts at Constantine.

White Pigeon 38, Decatur 37

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon survived to nip visiting Decatur 38-37 in non-league action Tuesday.

“Tonight we didn’t play our best, but we came out with a win,” said White Pigeon coach Brooke McClure.

Claycee West poured in 16 points to lead White Pigeon while also adding two steals and two rebounds.

Hailey Personette added six points and six rebounds for the Lady Chiefs. Madi Gremore posted five points, six assists and two steals. Delainy Krebs added five points and six boards. Angela Gibson scored four points. Sidney Mishler had two points and nine rebounds and Birdie Murphy finished with five rebounds.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 51, Schoolcraft 38

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft’s girls’ basketball team got outscored 32-10 in the second half and dropped a 51-38 SAC Valley decision at home Tuesday with Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep.

Schoolcraft held a 13-8 lead after the opening eight minutes and built a 28-19 halftime advantage.

Madison Saxman led Schoolcraft with 14 points, while Lydia Goble added eight.

