NILES — It’s showtime tonight as area high school girls basketball teams officially tipoff their seasons.

Three Rivers begins the 2019-20 campaign on the road in a non-conference battle at Niles High School against an experienced Lady Vikings’ team.

Tipoff time is 7 p.m. for the varsity and the game will be preceded by the junior varsity contest at 5:30 p.m.

In other area games, Howardsville hosts Benton Harbor Countryside Charter, Constantine visits White Pigeon and Edwardsburg travels to Schoolcraft.

All of those games tipoff at 7 p.m. tonight.

Mendon gets its season underway at home against Union City on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Centreville travels to Bronson for its opener on Friday at 7 p.m.

Three Rivers plays its first four games of the season on the road before finally opening its home schedule on Monday, Jan. 6 against Battle Creek Pennfield.

The Wolverine Conference opener for Three Rivers is Friday at Vicksburg at 7:15 p.m.

Three Rivers, which has just one returning senior, faces an experienced Niles squad that features eight returners from last season.

The Lady Vikings are led by three-year starting guard and junior Alycia Patterson.

“Niles will run a 1-2-2 offense in a three-quarter court and plays a lot of zone defensively,” said Three Rivers head coach Jason Bingaman, who begins his 11th season as head coach.

“They like to get Patterson a lot of looks and she creates a lot in the open court. But our focus is mainly on ourselves right now. We need to set six girls up to varsity game level speed so they are comfortable. We need to play through our returners to allow this to happen. But regardless we need to defend and rebound well and use our speed as much as possible.”



