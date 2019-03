Girls’ Basketball District Pairings

Division 2

District 47 (at Three Rivers)

Monday, March 4

Edwardsburg vs. Niles, 5 p.m.

Three Rivers vs. Dowagiac, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Vicksburg vs. Edwardsburg/Niles winner, 5 p.m.

Paw Paw vs. Three Rivers/Dowagiac winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Championship, 7 p.m.

Division 3

District 78 (at Constantine)

Monday, March 4

Centreville vs. Marcellus, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

White Pigeon vs. Centreville/Marcellus winner, 6 p.m.

Cassopolis vs. Constantine, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Championship, 6 p.m.

Division 3

District 79 at Bloomingdale

Monday, March 4

Kalamazoo Christian vs. Lawton, 6 p.m.

Schoolcraft vs. Gobles, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

Kalamazoo Hackett vs. Kalamazoo Christian/Lawton, 6 p.m.

Bloomingdale vs. Schoolcraft/Gobles, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Championship, 6 p.m.

Division 4

District 116 (at Decatur)

Wednesday, March 6

Mendon vs. Burr Oak, 5:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Decatur, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship, 6 p.m.