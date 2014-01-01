This girl is on fire!

ALLEGAN — An hour weather delay, steady rain through the first six holes, and damp conditions didn’t deter Erin Taylor in her quest for a Wolverine Conference girls’ golf championship.

Taylor, Three Rivers’ senior and No. 1 linkster, overcame the elements to finish with a personal-best score of 79, and won the individual title in Wednesday’s meet hosted by Allegan at Chesire Hills Golf Club.

Taylor is the first individual conference champion in girls’ golf since Holly Hines, the 2014 Wolverine Conference champ. Hines, now a senior playing for Central Michigan University, shot a 76 her senior year at Three Rivers.

Wednesday’s first-place finish coupled with her nine-hole stroke average of 41.6 during the league campaign gives Taylor the individual crown.

Taylor finished third overall as a sophomore in the league and fourth in her junior season.

“Looking back I never really thought I was capable of winning a league championship. But I played in some junior tournaments over the summer and that helped prepare me for the season,” Taylor said.

“I knew coming into this season that it would be a real dogfight for the top position between myself and Katie (Horn) from Sturgis. I had about a four-stroke lead on her coming into today’s meet and we both knew it would be a close finish.”