Gidley helps lead Three Rivers past Sturgis

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ football team built a large first-half lead and coasted to an eventual 40-0 Wolverine Conference win over the Sturgis Trojans Friday night at Armstrong Field.

The win keeps Three Rivers unbeaten at 3-0. Sturgis drops to 1-2.

Three Rivers win extended its streak of victories at home to 12 straight.

Behind a strong performance from junior quarterback Devon Gidley, Three Rivers outgained Sturgis in total yardage 281-70.

Gidley, filling in for senior Jalen Heivilin who sat out the contest nursing a pulled groin, completed all seven of the passes he attempted on the night for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

