Geans’ career-day gives Wildcats second-place finish in county meet

NOTTAWA — Weston Geans didn’t seem to mind the cooler weather.

That’s probably because Geans, a senior and Three Rivers’ No. 1 golfer, was still on an adrenaline rush following a career-best score of 75 in Friday’s St. Joseph County Tournament at St. Joe Valley Golf Club.

Geans and Sturgis’ Ryan Brenneman found themselves tied for first place after they finished the 18-hole event.

The tie forced a sudden death playoff between the two on hole No. 10.

Brenneman recorded a bogey on the extra hole; a par 4, to claim medalist honors while Geans carded a double bogey and finished runners-up.

“For some reason I was really zoned in today. That’s because I was playing with real good competitors and they were playing very well,” Geans said.

“I feel really pleased especially after shooting poor score in our last conference jamboree. This is the best score I’ve every shot for 18-holes. My main goal this season is to shoot a sub-par 40 and make it into the top five of the conference. That’s going to be difficult though. Secondly, I’d like to make it past regionals as a team and individually.”

Three Rivers coach Bob Bales was pleased to see Geans put together a solid round.

“Weston has been on the bubble all season. He’s always had two or three holes that hurt him, but he didn’t have any of those today. He had a couple birdies and played solid golf on the back nine,” Bales said.

“He also had three good shots in the playoff, but his first putt was a little short and his opponent hit a great recovery shot after an errant drive.”

White Pigeon senior Jordan Olsen, the defending individual county champion, finished tied for third with Colon’s Harrison Sillings with a 79.

“I really couldn’t get anything going today. I wasn’t driving, hitting or chipping the ball very well today. I struggled and just tried to hang in there,” said Olsen, who shot a 70 in last year’s county meet.

“My main goal this season to just help our team get back to state. The Shafer brothers Cole and Blaine both shot in the 80s today for us. Those guys are going to be competitive with one another. As long as I get my game together and play some good golf I think we have a good chance to qualify for state.”

Jordan Olsen spent last summer playing golf just about every day.

“I played in a couple of premier junior events against guys that are just as good or better than I am,” said Olsen, who has already signed a national letter of intent to continue his education, and golf career at the Division 2 level at Northwood University.

His older brother Riley is currently a sophomore, and a member of the Northwood roster.

