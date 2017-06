Three Rivers High School senior Tiana Sternbergh signed a national letter of intent Tuesday to play softball at Glen Oaks Community College for the next two years. Sternbergh plans to study human sciences and will play infield/utility for the Lady Vikings. Seated in front are mother Tina Sternbergh, Tiana, and father Brad Sternbergh; standing Glen Oaks coach Grace Muller, Morgan Sternbergh, sister, Aislyn Sternbergh, sister, and Three Rivers varsity softball coach Kendra Kutz.