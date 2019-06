Centreville High School senior Mackenzi Troyer, middle, recently signed a national letter of intent to continue playing softball the next two years at Kalamazoo Valley Community College. Seated to Mackenzi’s left is her father Jeff Troyer, Amber Troyer, mother, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College softball coach Morgan VanderBor; back row, Centreville varsity softball coach Scott Logan and Dusty Ruthven, Michigan Hurricanes travel softball coach.