Fundamentals, fun stressed during Wildcat Youth Football Camp

By: 
Scott Hassinger , Sports Editor

THREE RIVERS — A group of 35 youngsters turned out this week for the annual Three Rivers Wildcat Youth Football Camp.
The camp, which runs Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-10:30 a.m., stresses the fundamentals of the sport.
Three Rivers varsity football players along Wildcats’ head coach J.J. Wagner and assistant coaches James Phillips, Travis Rohrer, Pat Klein, Jeff Awe and Zac Robare are serving as instructors for the camp for Three Rivers youth in grades 3-8.

