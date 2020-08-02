Friday's Girls Basketball Roundup

WHITE PIGEON — All streaks must end eventually.

Claycee West and her teammates on White Pigeon’s girls basketball team were determined to make that happen in Friday’s Southwest 10 Conference battle at home against undefeated and Division 3 No. 5-ranked Centreville.

West poured in a game-high 28 points, grabbed four rebounds, had three assists and came up with two steals in White Pigeon’s 48-44 upset victory over Centreville.

“Everyone is coming to practice, working hard and buying into what we’re trying to do. Everyone is work their butts off. We had a good feeling all day and felt like we had a chance to win,” West said.

Centreville came into the contest riding a 56-game winning streak. The last time the Lady Bulldogs had lost to a league foe was on Feb. 16, 2016 against Bronson when the schools were part of the BCS League.

“We’ve just been really working on focusing on doing the little things right here in the last week,” said White Pigeon head coach Brooke McClure.

“Centreville is a team that does they little things correctly and they are well coached. Nothing they do is anything fance so we decided that we could do that too.”

Centreville falls to 13-1 overall and 10-1 in the league with the loss.

The win improves White Pigeon to 10-4 overall, including a 9-3 mark in the conference. It’s the first-time during Brooke McClure’s four years as head coach the Lady Chiefs have reached 10 wins in a season.

West, the school’s all-time leading scorer, scored White Pigeon’s final four points of the contest, including a layup with 19 seconds left along with a pair of free throws to seal up the win.

The free-throw line was White Pigeon’s biggest ally. The Lady Chiefs were a perfect 13-of-13 (100 percent) at the charity stripe, including West who made all nine of her attempts.

Sophomore Rainie Atherton finished 10 points, including 4-for-4 at the foul stripe, and three rebounds for White Pigeon.

Lauren Dressler added eight points, six boards, two steals and three assists for the Lady Chiefs and Melissa Hayden had two points and seven boards.

White Pigeon held its own on the boards against Centreville and 6-foor-1 senior center Joanna Larsen.

The Lady Chiefs came away with 25 rebounds, including 19 on the defensive glass.

White Pigeon finished the game 14-of-42 from the floor.

The Lady Chiefs had just 13 turnovers on the night.

White Pigeon enjoyed a slight 7-6 lead over Centreville after the first quarter. The Lady Chiefs expanded that margin to six, 19-13, entering halftime. Centreville rallied to take a two-point, 30-28, lead into the fourth quarter. But White Pigeon used a 20-14 run in the final eight minutes to secure the win.

Larsen finished with 20 points to go with nine rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocked shots.

Olivia Deeds added 15 points, three assists, two blocks and a pair of steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Paige Walton scored seven points and Kenleigh West-Wing returned from a leg injury to post two points and three assists.

“White Pigeon played a great game for four quarters tonight and broke a conference winning streak dating back years. Our girls responded in the second half but we couldn’t recover from our first half deficit,” said Centreville head coach Jill Peterson.

“Brooke came in with a great game plan and Claycee and company did exactly what they needed to do to pull off the win. Hopefully, we learn from this and continue to improve to prepare for postseason. Congrats to the Chiefs on a great win.”

Decatur 38, Marcellus 21

MARCELLUS — Offense was difficult for Marcellus to find against a tough defensive-minded Decatur ballclub.

Decatur emerged with a 38-21 win over host Marcellus in the defensive battle Friday in a Southwest 10 Conference matchup.

Rhylee Welburn scored six points for Marcellus. Emma Holmes had five, Savannah Lowery and Rachel Mihills added four each and Allison Daugherty tossed in two points.

Welburn added five rebounds and Holmes had four.

Kalamazoo Christian 47, Constantine 44

CONSTANTINE — Kalamazoo Christian held off a fast improving Constantine team in a Southwestern Athletic Conference Valley Division battle 47-44 Friday.

The Lady Falcons were led in scoring by freshman guard Haylie Wilson with 17 points. Leah Dumm added 11, Hannah Outlaw nine and Maddy Cullifer added four.

Schoolcraft 63, Lawton 18

LAWTON — Schoolcraft tenacious defense and balanced scoring helped the Lady Eagles bury host Lawton 63-18 in a SAC Valley Division game.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter advantage, increased its lead to 35-4 at halftime and built a 54-13 cushion by the end of the third period.

Mackenzie Miller scored 16 points for Schoolcraft, now 13-1. Anna Schuppel tossed in 14, Allie Walther 12 and Adrienne Rosey added 10.